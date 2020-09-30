Letter to the Editor:

I am a working mom with a 5th grader and 2nd grader at DeMiguel. Although I know teachers and administration are doing their best to make school work, it is just not working. Being in front of a screen for seven hours is taking a toll, especially on my 2nd grader who usually is a happy go lucky kid.

It is hard as a working parent to keep track of papers and time. I’m gone a lot of the time and my husband, who is working from home, can’t just stop work all the time. My 2nd grader is throwing fits now and does not want to do school at all. We are all so overwhelmed it makes us want to just not do any of the work. It is emotionally exhausting to all of us and I worry for our mental health.

Please reconsider letting us choose what is best for our kids. Why is it that the rest of the town is almost back to normal and I can take my kids into Walmart or Target where there are just as many people, but not for them to be in school? It’s ridiculous.