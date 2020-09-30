Letter to the Editor: Virtual classrooms causing additional stress at home

I am the mom of 5 kids, all in the FUSD school system. We have tried our very best to make the online school work for my family. We keep changing and shifting as things work or don’t work, but the reality is that my kids are more stressed and anxious, depressed and angry than they have ever been in their lives. I feel like I need to be a professional counselor in order to get through a regular school day.

My 4th grader has had school related emotional meltdowns at least 4 days every week since school started. One day I found her sobbing so hard on the floor in her closet that she couldn’t even stop long enough to tell me what was wrong. My other kids are having meltdowns at least 2 days a week and as a mom, I have a full-time job just checking to make sure my kids are OK.

We have also had screen induced headaches, all of my kids (including my 6-year-old) have had sore necks from constantly staring at the screen, and they feel completely disconnected from the world and their friends and are just sad. As a mom, I can’t sit back and watch my perfectly healthy and happy kids deteriorate this way.