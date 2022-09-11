Letter from the President

Last year—my first as NAU President and a member of the Flagstaff community—we had so much to celebrate, including tremendous accomplishments at NAU that advance educational access, equity, and attainment, as well as building relationships and partnerships within our amazing home community.

I continue to be inspired by the passion and friendliness of the people who call Flagstaff home and the beauty that surrounds us. The gift of being able to live and work here is not lost on me and my family nor the faculty and staff who proudly work at Northern Arizona University.

Thank you for welcoming our students back last month and for being a supportive host for nearly 21,000 students throughout the academic year. Like NAU, you help them grow into engaged citizens. I look forward to the partnership and collaboration that will continue between NAU and our community and to all that we will accomplish in the year ahead.

We have an impressive foundation built over 123-years and have tremendously accelerated this last year. As I look back on all that we have accomplished—together—I can say with confidence that we are just getting started.

I hope to see many of you around Flagstaff and at a few key upcoming events this fall, including Family Weekend that runs from October 7-9, and Homecoming, on November 4-5.

A particular highlight is a special ceremony at the end of September, the Presidential Investiture, that will bring together all of our NAU community to celebrate what we’ve accomplished and outline the road ahead - as we unveil to the world the vision for our future and make an unequivocal commitment to access and excellence!

The next few pages represent just a few highlights of our efforts over the last year, all of which speak to the value NAU provides, demonstrate a cohesive vision that has garnered tremendous public and private support—the bedrock essential to build on and fully deliver our mission—and, as I said before, they really are just the beginning!

Warm regards,

JLCR