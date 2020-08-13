Lessons Learned

Ongoing communication both during and after an emergency incident is critical. Well-conceived and effective emergency communication vehicles help to ensure public safety, protect property, facilitate response efforts, elicit cooperation and instill public confidence. Maintaining a consistent flow of timely, accurate information about an emergency incident is not only necessary for response and recovery efforts, it can mean the difference between life and death.

Emergency Notifications: Emergency communication between residents and the County starts with signing up for Emergency Notifications, which can include alerts and warnings, directives about evacuation, curfews and other self-protective actions. Sign up with your cell phone number, email and/or your home phone. Go to www.coconino.az.gov/ready to register for Emergency Notifications or contact the Coconino County Emergency Management Department at (928) 679-8311. Residents are advised that, even if they have registered in the past, it is wise to re-register their accounts as they may now add specific information about their home situations, which can assist emergency crews during an evacuation.