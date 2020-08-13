Lessons Learned

Communication Between Residents and the County is Critical
Ongoing communication both during and after an emergency incident is critical. Well-conceived and effective emergency communication vehicles help to ensure public safety, protect property, facilitate response efforts, elicit cooperation and instill public confidence. Maintaining a consistent flow of timely, accurate information about an emergency incident is not only necessary for response and recovery efforts, it can mean the difference between life and death.
Building a partnership based on strong communication requires residents to use the emergency information tools provided by the County. Stay aware and informed with:
Emergency Notifications: Emergency communication between residents and the County starts with signing up for Emergency Notifications, which can include alerts and warnings, directives about evacuation, curfews and other self-protective actions. Sign up with your cell phone number, email and/or your home phone. Go to www.coconino.az.gov/ready to register for Emergency Notifications or contact the Coconino County Emergency Management Department at (928) 679-8311. Residents are advised that, even if they have registered in the past, it is wise to re-register their accounts as they may now add specific information about their home situations, which can assist emergency crews during an evacuation.
Call Center: During and after an incident, questions about response status and recovery efforts can be directed to the County’s Call Center at (928) 679-8525.
Web Page: Regularly updated emergency information also can be found on the County’s Emergency Management web page at www.coconino.az.gov/EmergencyManagement. If necessary, a web page regarding a specific emergency incident will be created and accessible through this page.
Social Media: Emergency information also can be monitored by “Liking” the County’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CoconinoCounty and on Twitter at @CoconinoCounty.
Mail: Regular mail plays an important role in keeping residents up to date about post-incident activities. For example, the recent Museum Flood Preparedness and Mitigation Guide provided the Museum Flood area with important information about getting ready for monsoon season, sheltering in place and long-term flood mitigation projects. The Guide can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/MuseumFloodGuide.
Community Meetings: In-person or virtual community meetings are powerful forums for residents to better understand an emergency, voice concerns and learn about response and recovery efforts.
“The Schultz Fire and Flood taught us many lessons about the destructive nature of fire and flooding. The safety of County residents remains our top priority. We encourage everyone to expect the unexpected and sign up for Emergency Notifications now to help protect themselves, their families and their homes.”
Photo of Liz, caption: Supervisor Liz Archuleta with property owner in the Schultz Flood area.
