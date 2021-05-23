LeeClula
Hi, I'm LeeClula! I'm a very friendly gal who can't wait to find my furever home! I originally came to... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rising above the tree lines, the mountains that serve as a backdrop to the City of Flagstaff are sacred to 13 tribal nations -- which is why s…
- Updated
The City of Flagstaff might be looking at ways to encourage the construction of new units on existing sections of property.
- Updated
School was out for the day and, frankly, Jasmine Ackerman didn’t have much to do. Then, she remembered, one of her teachers at the Flagstaff A…
Traces of COVID-19 have been found in the wastewater at several schools in the Flagstaff Unified School District, most recently at Sechrist El…
- Updated
Deputies arrested an Ash Fork man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm on Friday.
Near the corner of Cherry Avenue and Mogollon Street, in the heart of downtown Flagstaff, a quarter-acre patch of land is home to a nascent ur…
Electric vehicles, solar energy and efficient infrastructure are key to building a sustainable community, sustainability officials say -- but …
- Updated
Sydney Sventek, a junior at Northland Prep, walked into school Monday a four-time champion following the Division IV AIA track and field state…
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
- Updated
Cluttered and cramped, yet spacious in its welcoming spirit, Darrell Marks’ office at Flagstaff High School says much about the man and the ca…