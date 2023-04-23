What makes you passionate about your work?

I love working with so many people from so many backgrounds. All of these students, families, educators and other community stakeholders each play an essential part in making Flagstaff a unique and beautiful place to live. It's an enriching experience to work with families who have deep roots in the Flagstaff community and to learn from community partners who’ve been sharing their time and energy with our students for years. It is inspiring when I think of how our students will be the future leaders and neighbors that will continue to make this community a special place. My own kids joke that everywhere we go, we run into people I know from work. That's one of the things I love most; that I feel like an invested and engaged partner in the Flagstaff community.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I am proud beyond words of all of our staff here at MEMS, and the active role they play in making MEMS a safe and supportive place for our students. I think we all know that this is a challenge nationally as well as locally, and we deal with the pressure daily. For us, it was clear that there were needs and challenges at the beginning of the school year that needed to be addressed. We invested time toward educating and empowering our students and staff to know how to respond to situations and to take care of each other. We’ve been honest about our concerns and creative in solving challenges.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I really enjoy working out. I feel like about 50% of my time outside of work this winter has been spent shoveling snow, so these last few weeks of sunny warm weather have been rejuvenating. One of my kids is learning how to play guitar, so it's been especially fun getting to work with him on that and being able to plug in and have someone to play with. If that gets too cognitively demanding, I can take a Lego or Mario break with my younger son. Right now my wife, Annie, is in the dissertation stage of her PhD program, and we are all very excited for her graduation in December!

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

My kids are still young so most of my volunteering revolves around supporting their activities. We are doing the whole “bring snacks on game day, help with the potluck celebration, coach the AYSO team” thing right now. In my role, but outside of the scope of my regular work, there are tons of opportunities to step up and help. For example, I serve on the AZ ACT Council, do some work with the district CTE department to improve career development for students, and I usually end up with a few side projects going at one time, like working on employee onboarding, improving pay rates for club sponsors, or working with community partners for out of school opportunities.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

The most important thing I’ve learned is that there are a lot of people out there who care about you and who will be there to help you. I am grateful in my life that I’ve always been surrounded by exceptional people who’ve told me what I needed to hear at the right times and helped me discover who I wanted to be. It's a blessing to be in a public school and community where I can share some of the good things in my life for the good of Flagstaff.