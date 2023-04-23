What makes you passionate about your work?

I am a creative placemaker in the literary arts. As Executive Director of the Northern Arizona Book Festival, I get to collaborate with experts to develop literary events that reflect, challenge, conserve, and, when necessary, transform the communities we serve. Being a book festival, we have to recognize that books themselves are a somewhat arbitrary product of a lot of extra-literary activities. One's memories, imagination, body, culture, language, etc. are all manifested in the book. Therefore, a book festival should also reflect that wide range of activities. These days, in addition to book readings and book signings, the festival features literary fun runs, translation slams, and maker spaces.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I am proud of the work the book festival has done to develop and deploy an ambitious and cohesive mission to support Indigenous authors, young authors, and LGBTQIA+ authors. I am also proud of our interdisciplinary programs that promote ecological storytelling about the Colorado Plateau alongside scientists and multimodal storytelling with artists who work off the page. We get to know ourselves and our audiences more meaningfully when our work is oriented toward a mission.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Right now, I'm working on an opera about the black-footed ferret for Creative Flagstaff's ArtX Festival. My latest book, Backvalley Ferrets, is about the reintroduction of North America's most endangered mammal species to the sage steppe of northern Arizona. This operatic adaptation is a bit of a cowpunk fantasia where I get to turn some of the animating themes of the book inside out. I'm composing a bunch of songs and designing a lot of strange props in my garage—like the ferret Roomba! Other than that, I play ice hockey and love up my family.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I am a creative writing professor at Northern Arizona University. That's my day job. So, my work with the Northern Arizona Book Festival is in a volunteer capacity. Some weeks, when I'm writing grants or attending meetings or updating the website, my work with the fest is the equivalent of a second full-time job. I do it, first, because the Colorado Plateau is an incredible place of literature and I count myself lucky to participate in its traditions. Also, the self-determination of any group of people is deeply connected to their ability to tell their own stories. If they don't or can't tell their own stories, who will? There is no acceptable alternative.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

Telling stories is a hard-wired biological part of what it means to be alive. I am driven to make northern Arizona a place where everyone can tell their story, and therefore, a place where everyone is fully alive.