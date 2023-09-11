NASCAR PLAYOFFS | KANSAS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tyler Reddick took advantage of a late caution and fresh tires to rocket past six others in a two-lap sprint to the finish Sunday, and he punched his ticket to the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his win at Kansas Speedway.

Denny Hamlin, who co-owns Reddick's car along with Michael Jordan, got a poor jump when the green flag dropped, was unable to chase Reddick down and finished second. Erik Jones held on for third and Kyle Larson, who won at Darlington to clinch his playoff spot a week ago, marched through the field in the closing laps to finish fourth.

"Just an outstanding job by this whole 23XI team," Reddick said. "We had really good pace, we just couldn't get ahead of Denny there, but chaos ensued. Then the bottom lane opened up there and it was crazy."

It was the third win for the No. 45 car of 23XI in the last four races at Kansas Speedway, and all with different drivers after Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace won last year. Its owner, meanwhile, nearly pulled off the sweep after Hamlin won in the spring.

The win was the second of the season for Reddick and the fifth of his career but, more importantly, sends him out of the round of 16 in the playoffs for the first time. The cut-off for the top 12 to advance comes next weekend at Bristol.

Hamlin was cruising to the win when Chris Buescher blew his right rear tire with about six laps to go. That forced the leaders into the pits, and just about everyone had a different tire strategy to set themselves up for the two-lap finishing sprint.

Reddick, who was second at Darlington, led 23 laps at Kansas in the spring.

With his fresh tires under him, and taking advantage of Hamlin's miscue, he led the one that mattered most on Sunday.