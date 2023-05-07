"I am nominating Larry Gonshak because he is the epitome of someone who goes above and beyond in the Perioperative services department at Flagstaff Medical Center. Larry is recognized by surgeons and peers for being a consistently reliable and knowledgeable resource as the Laser Safety Officer, the Urology Team Leader, and the person who can educate and fix things when we are in a pinch. Larry anticipates equipment needs for surgical cases that will ultimately lead to positive patient outcomes and financial stewardship and provides extensive laser safety training to staff. His jokes and friendly personality provide a shining light in the operating room for all who follow."

What makes you passionate about your work?

I am passionate about my work as a registered nurse in the operating room because I have the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of my patients. This is especially true of the ones I see that come to the OR needing immediate care. I am able to provide emotional support and comfort when they need it the most, helping to promote a positive outcome.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

My proudest accomplishment is being able to pass down the information I have learned over the years and impart the skills to new nurses. I precept many of the incoming nurses to the OR and do my best to make it a place where they feel welcome and comfortable. A nurse I precepted turned out to be the nurse that took care of me when I had surgery.

What is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

The most important lesson I have learned over the years is that by listening to your patients, they can share important information about their situation that I would never otherwise know. Patients are always teaching me new things that I can use to help other patients' outcomes.