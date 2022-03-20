Kyle Miller, songwriter, recording and mixing engineer, Tow’rs Music LLC and Lore Audio Provisions

What makes you passionate about your work?

I love how different my job is every day. Whether I’m working on a song for Tow’rs or producing and recording another artist’s work, it’s a constant adventure. At a more meta-level, it seems songs are always about something so much bigger and ultimately lead me back to a truth I keep seeing pop up over and over in music. I think music keeps reminding us that we belong to each other. This is the wind in my sails that keeps me pursuing music.

How long have you been doing what you do?

I have been songwriting as a career for the past seven years and operating my studio for three years. Tow’rs has spent much of our time on the road with our kids touring the United States. We’ve put out five albums at this point and are excited to keep songwriting and recording.

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

The thing I’m most proud of in my professional life is the opportunity to be trusted by artists to capture their craft via recording. I’m also proud of the space we’ve crafted at Lore to help everyone who comes in manifest a type of bravery to pursue their art.

What are you involved in outside of work?

There’s a nonprofit our studio has been partnering with called Beloved Arise. They work with LBTQIA youth and we’ve been helping them produce music with other artists that get featured on their platform.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Remember that making art is more about the process within us than our products. I have not found it to be enough to only stand by the songs we create. It has to be about how the art is making you a better human and making you love yourself and others more deeply. If you can figure a way to find that, the decisions you make toward a career in music will be more genuine and discerning.

Anything you’d like to add?

I’d like to say thank you to the Flagstaff community and my wife Gretta. I’ve been given a space to make art. I don’t take that lightly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0