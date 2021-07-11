Know Ready, Set, Go!

Everyone has a part to play in responding to an emergency. Learn about what you can do to be prepared.

The greatest threats within Coconino County are wildfire and post-wildfire flooding. All residents need to be prepared in advance for both. Regardless of the type of emergency, there are some basic preparedness terms and steps that can be taken and summarized in the familiar adage: Ready, Set, Go. Here's everything you need to know about this important phrase:

READY — This means prepare now!

Be aware of hazards that can threaten your community. Coconino County residents should always be in a state of Ready, especially during the summer months when conditions can turn quickly. Take the following steps now to prepare for seasonal threats: