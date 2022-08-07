KNOW READY, SET, GO!

The greatest threats within Coconino County are wildﬁres and post-wildﬁre ﬂooding. All residents need to be prepared in advance for both.

Regardless of the type of emergency, there are some basic preparedness terms and steps that can be taken and summarized in the familiar adage: Ready, Set, Go.

Here’s everything you need to know about this important phrase:

READY — This means prepare now!

Be aware of hazards that can threaten your community. Coconino County residents should always be in a state of Ready, especially during the summer months when conditions can turn quickly. Take the following steps now to prepare for seasonal threats:

• Register with the County Emergency Notiﬁcation system at coconino.az.gov/ready.

• Connect with the local Emergency Management office, Sheriff’s Office and public health department on social media. Follow @coconinocounty on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

• Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations.

• Build an emergency go-kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy. Start with the ﬁve P’s: Papers, Pets, Prescriptions, Pictures and Personal computers.

• Check in with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

• Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations.

SET — Be alert

Know there is signiﬁcant danger in your area as soon as this warning is issued. Evacuation could happen at any time after the Set status is declared and, in some cases, with little warning.

• Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

• Grab your emergency go-kit.

• Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

• Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

• This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO — Evacuate immediately

Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening. It is imperative to leave the impacted area immediately.

• Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

• If you choose to ignore this advisement, then you must understand that emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

• Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. For more information, please visit coconino.az.gov/ready-set-go guide.