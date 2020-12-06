Kitchen Tune-Up: A model of success for Flagstaff kitchen remodeling

Mathis said he looks at his job as being an adviser, where he is willing to tell people the truth about different designs based on his experience, to ensure his clients know exactly what they're getting.

"I feel like if I can help somebody find what they want at a price they're comfortable with, I don't have to sell it. It's about working with the customer until they say, 'Yeah, that's what we want and a price we're comfortable with,'" Mathis said.

To make the process easier for customers, Kitchen Tune-Up doesn't have a store, and instead prefers to bring the business to the customers' homes.

"All of the work is done in the customer's home. They don't have to leave. We bring the samples to them—the different products and all," Mathis said. "I think they like it."

Working out of people's homes has caused some challenges this year, especially during the economic and public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mathis said the business has had to make some changes to the way they conduct their business, including wearing proper masks, maintaining safe distances and not shaking hands.

Another challenge this year has posed is that the business has received more inquiries this year than in 2019, while it has also had to wait longer for individual shipments.