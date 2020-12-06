Kitchen Tune-Up: A model of success for Flagstaff kitchen remodeling

One co-owner of Kitchen Tune-Up feels the business' repeated wins in the Best of Flag's home, kitchen and bath remodeling category are due to their personal touch.
Andy Mathis, who co-owns the business with his partner Laura Leigh Mathis, said he thinks people appreciate having a husband-and-wife perspective when people are considering refacing, remodeling or redoing their kitchen. Beyond the two of them, they have one other employee who helps manage all of their remodeling services from refacing to contracting.
"Our mentality has always been, when we get through with a job we want the process to have been easy and fun for the customer," Mathis said. "We want them to be totally satisfied and happy."
The Mathis family moved to Flagstaff in 2015. The couple started their business in 2016, and it won Best of Flag for the first time in 2017. The company has won Best of Flag every year since.
Mathis believes that the business soared because it offers refacing as a large part of the business. For customers, refacing means their kitchen layout will stay the same, but the company will change the look of the kitchen's cabinets and countertops to give it a new aesthetic. The process can be done in two to four days, and prices depend on the look a person is trying to achieve.
Otherwise, Kitchen Tune-Up offers reconditioning older cabinets to refresh its worn look. The business also can repaint, replace doors and completely redo countertops and cabinets in order to meet the client's needs.
Mathis said he looks at his job as being an adviser, where he is willing to tell people the truth about different designs based on his experience, to ensure his clients know exactly what they're getting.
"I feel like if I can help somebody find what they want at a price they're comfortable with, I don't have to sell it. It's about working with the customer until they say, 'Yeah, that's what we want and a price we're comfortable with,'" Mathis said.
To make the process easier for customers, Kitchen Tune-Up doesn't have a store, and instead prefers to bring the business to the customers' homes.
"All of the work is done in the customer's home. They don't have to leave. We bring the samples to them—the different products and all," Mathis said. "I think they like it."
Working out of people's homes has caused some challenges this year, especially during the economic and public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mathis said the business has had to make some changes to the way they conduct their business, including wearing proper masks, maintaining safe distances and not shaking hands.
Another challenge this year has posed is that the business has received more inquiries this year than in 2019, while it has also had to wait longer for individual shipments.
"We're convinced that people have been sheltered in their homes, spent more time in their kitchens, looked around and gone, 'Y'know what, it's time we fix this, time we change this,'" Mathis said. "More and more people are wanting to do that at a time when it's actually taking longer to do everything."
He said 2020 has been different for both them and their clients.
"We do whatever we can do, whatever we need to do, to say at the end of the day that our customer is happy with everything," Mathis said.
He said he loves the community of Flagstaff and values the relationships the company has built with other home craftsmen and designers in town, and with their clients. He feels honored to have been named Best of Flag multiple years in a row, especially with the talent of other contractors in the industry.
"I just want to say how excited we are to be in Flagstaff, to have met so many awesome people over the last few years and how grateful we are that they appreciate what we do," Mathis said. "It has been noticed—that gives us a good feeling to know that people out there recognize what we're trying to do and how we're trying to help folks with their homes."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!