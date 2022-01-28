Tags
An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car while crossing the highway with his family near a popular snowplay area Saturday.
Flagstaff police identified the man who was shot and killed during a suspected trespassing Sunday as 31-year-old Sean Tohannie.
A suspected trespasser was shot and killed at a Flagstaff apartment early Sunday, officials say.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that two long-term logging operations have begun in popular areas north of Flagstaff.
During Tuesday’s Flagstaff City Council meeting, residents, business owners and councilmembers deliberated over the need for an enforceable no…
The GoFundMe page “Help support Officer Daisy Romero” has raised $7,605 and shared online dozens of times.
Northern Arizona Healthcare's (NAH) announcement of two January public meetings about its new Flagstaff Medical Center Campus included several…
According to an auditor general report released last week, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) was one of six school districts at high fi…
PHOENIX -- Insisting it will make students safer, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to let anyone with a permit to carry a conceal…
Arizona had the second-highest number of rescues from 2018 and 2020 behind California.
