What makes you passionate about your work?

The reason I am so passionate about my work is it is so much bigger than basketball. My passion is helping kids develop positive life skills and build confidence in themselves and understand if they put God first, work hard, have determination, are dedicated, have perseverance and believe in themselves they can achieve anything in life.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

Being able to inspire and help people reach their full potential. There is nothing greater than a kid or person telling me because of you I did not give up, because of you I believe that I can be successful in life and achieve my goals and overcome obstacles that I encounter.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I love spending time with my family.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I love helping the Boys and Girls Club of Flagstaff. I also do Xmas drives and Thanksgiving drives, donating to families in need. I love giving back to the community when there are families that want to do programs but cannot afford it they are still able to do programs.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

I have learned that we will always go through trials and tribulations in life, but we must Let Go and Let God lead us, believe in yourself and never give up. Never let anyone set limits for you. Trust the process and the journey, everything takes time, patience, hard work dedication and determination. Success consists of going from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm because nothing is impossible we must learn to never quit and continue pressing forward. What I have learned is what I teach my kids.