Kid on skateboard killed in Kachina Village car collision Sunday

Boy on skateboard killed in Kachina Village car collision Sunday

A 12-year-old boy riding a skateboard was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Kachina Village over the weekend, according to a media release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Kachina Trail and Canyon Loop in Kachina Village on Sunday, Nov. 21 just before 12:45 p.m. and is still under investigation.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, paramedics with Highlands Fire Department were already on scene, performing CPR on the child. Despite those efforts, it appeared the child had sustained significant injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle has been cooperative with investigators and there was no sign that impaired driving played a role in the collision at the time. The driver submitted to a blood test, and the results are pending.

The County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the matter, although no further information is available at this time.

Two local KOAs win awards at annual convention

Two northern Arizona Kampgrounds of America locations were honored last week at the KOA’s Annual International Convention in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Grand Canyon/Williams KOA Journey Campground earned the 2022 KOA President’s Award, according to a press release. Additionally, the Flagstaff KOA Holiday Campground earned the 2022 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award.

“Our campground owners and their employees are dedicated to ensuring each and every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience so it’s a pleasure to recognize their work,” said KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “Our President’s and Founder’s awards are driven by camper feedback and, especially in a year with a higher number of new campers, it points to the work that’s been done to ensure each guest has the best outdoor experience. These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America.”

— Adrian Skabelund

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 1