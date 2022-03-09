Khara House, Director of Community Engagement, Bella Investment Group, LLC

What makes you passionate about your work?

I’m all about finding meaning and purpose in the work I do, and for me that purpose is the ability to meet people where they are, help cultivate a sense of belonging and push for what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called “Beloved Community.” I love that my work enables me to engage on personal, community and civic levels to cultivate community and bring a multitude of voices to the table.

How long have you been with Bella Investment Group?

None years.

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

Part of my work involves partnering within the community to foster meaningful change, and I’m proud of several projects. Most recently, service on the City of Flagstaff Housing Commission and passage of the 10-Year Housing Plan, and working with the Lived Black Experience Project to develop the Lived Black Experience Strategic Plan adopted by the city in 2020. One of the things I’m most proud of is receiving the Mayor’s Key to the City Award in 2020, not because it was my accomplishment but because it recognizes service to the community. I am a two-time recipient of Arizona Multihousing Association Tribute Awards. These recognitions are, again, not for me, but for the importance of community engagement, involvement and service.

What endeavors are you involved in outside of work?

I currently serve as the chair of the city of Flagstaff’s Housing Commission, and president of the Coconino County African Diaspora Advisory Council. I also serve as the vice president for NAMI Flagstaff and sit on the boards of Flagstaff Shelter Services, the Southside Community Association and the Lived Black Experience Project Steering Committee. I volunteer with the Goodnight Flagstaff community storytime program.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Any chance you get to work for something bigger than yourself, I urge young people to run for it full speed. I think of a phrase I learned from working with the Southside Community Association: “Are you part of the community, or do you just live here?” Find your purpose and place in your community, and do all you can to ensure your work is done with intention, passion and love.

