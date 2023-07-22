When the power goes out, in many parts of the country, the generators come on. As easy as these machines can make life while the electricity grid is down, they can also pose a serious threat.

From 2011-2021, at least 770 people died in the U.S. from carbon monoxide while using portable generators. Here’s how to keep your family from becoming a statistic.

Carbon Monoxide

Diesel and gas generators kick out more than just amps to power your home. They also produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide that can threaten your family. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odor-less gas that can kill before you’re even aware it’s there.

Generators should always be placed outside and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages. That lessens the opportunity for carbon monoxide to build up in your home. You should also have plenty of carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Check them regularly and as part of your emergency preparations. If one of the alarms goes off, move out-side to fresh air right away.

Remember, even if you open doors, windows and use fans, that will not prevent carbon monoxide build-up if you use a generator indoors. You can’t smell the dangerous gas and won’t know if it’s building up to dangerous levels. If you’re using a generator and start to feel sick, dizzy or weak, go out-side away from the generator right away.

Playing with Electricity

Always follow the manufacturer’s directions carefully when using a generator. Keep your generator outdoors, but also dry and protected from rain and flooding. Don’t touch the generator with wet hands.

Use heavy-duty extension cords if you have to use extension cords, and make sure they are rated at least as much as the sum of the connected appliance load. The safest way to use the generator is to connect the appliances directly to the generator if you can. Make sure all the cords you’re using are free from cuts or tears and that the cords are properly grounded. Consider staggering operating times for your appliances to prevent over-loading the generator.

Fuel Safety

Before refueling your generator, turn it off and let it cool completely to keep fuel from spilling on hot engine parts. Always store your fuel in an approved safety can, outdoors and in a protected area. Fuel shouldn’t be stored near a fuel-burning appliance such as a natural gas water heater.