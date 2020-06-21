Keeping dollars local: An overview of Flagstaff's economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the past year, tourism’s positive impact on the local Flagstaff economy supported an estimated 9,000 jobs and provided an economic impact of more than $563 million dollars. Discover Flagstaff, along with all of the businesses in Flagstaff that provide services and support for our visitors, are committed to providing exceptional experiences to educate, inspire and motivate safe and responsible travel to our beautiful city. Shopping locally positively impacts the community by supporting the local economy with the Bed, Board and Beverage (BBB) tax.

Tourism dollars collected from the BBB tax are essential to the Flagstaff economy benefitting many local businesses. Spend time getting to know Flagstaff’s local stores, restaurants and services by supporting local business with the following tips:

Take the pledge at flagstafflocal.com with Flagstaff Local – My Actions Matter Choose to shop in Flagstaff stores and local e-commerce sites As we stay close to home during COVID-19, plan a staycation in your hometown Tell a friend or share your local shopping stories in social media Show appreciation – provide a positive local review