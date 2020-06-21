Keeping dollars local: An overview of Flagstaff's economy

In the past year, tourism’s positive impact on the local Flagstaff economy supported an estimated 9,000 jobs and provided an economic impact of more than $563 million dollars. Discover Flagstaff, along with all of the businesses in Flagstaff that provide services and support for our visitors, are committed to providing exceptional experiences to educate, inspire and motivate safe and responsible travel to our beautiful city. Shopping locally positively impacts the community by supporting the local economy with the Bed, Board and Beverage (BBB) tax.
Tourism dollars collected from the BBB tax are essential to the Flagstaff economy benefitting many local businesses. Spend time getting to know Flagstaff’s local stores, restaurants and services by supporting local business with the following tips:
- Take the pledge at flagstafflocal.com with Flagstaff Local – My Actions Matter
- Choose to shop in Flagstaff stores and local e-commerce sites
- As we stay close to home during COVID-19, plan a staycation in your hometown
- Tell a friend or share your local shopping stories in social media
- Show appreciation – provide a positive local review
A dedicated 2% BBB sales tax collected on the services provided by lodging, restaurants and bars was approved by voters in 1988 with a 10-year sunset clause. The dedicated tax was extended by the voters for 15 years in 1996 and again in the 2010 general election. The BBB tax approved by voters will expire in 2028.
Tourism revenue collected in Flagstaff by the BBB tax directly impacts quality of life by providing visitors and residents alike with beautiful parks, public art and open spaces, as well as arts and sciences education programing for students.
Discover Flagstaff receives a 30% BBB allocation to promote Flagstaff as a premier travel destination through marketing, direct sales efforts and media relations while providing exceptional service at the Flagstaff Visitor Center. Flagstaff is in high demand with more than 5.5 million visitors annually; tourism provides economic stability to the community and an annual real tax savings of approximately $1,360 per household. Learn more about Flagstaff visitation research, statistics and facts at discoverflagstaff.com.
