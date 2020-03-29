Keep the quarantine blues at bay: Local virtual programming and social-distancing activities abound in Flagstaff

As we all adjust to the new normal amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping busy can be difficult—even in Flagstaff. Have no fear, though, there are still virtual and social-distancing activities you can participate in safely. From learning to paint with local teachers to wandering the streets of downtown, here are some local classes and activities—for adults and kids alike—being offered in Flagstaff to help offset any quarantine woes.
CREATIVE SPIRITS: VIRTUAL PAINT CLASSES
Creative Spirits, the brainchild of Stephanie Gerst and Kelly Openshaw, has always been a welcoming place. Full of creativity and devoid of judgment toward those who have never so much as held a brush before, the paint-and-sip studio has long offered classes for locals and visitors of all ages. From Flagstaff landscapes to pet portraits, a host of studio instructors, who are themselves artists in town, give step-by-step painting instruction to groups, couples and individuals as they sip on the beer or wine they brought into the studio.
“It feels more like a house, like you’re having someone over to paint in your living room,” Openshaw said when Creative Spirits moved from the Plaza Way shopping center to the space formerly occupied by Oregano’s Pizza Bistro not long ago.
And now, with virtual programming available during the upcoming weeks, a person can really, actually feel like they’re in a house painting cozily, only this time that house is their own. For the foreseeable future, all Creative Spirits classes will see instructors broadcasting their paint classes via online video chat platform Zoom.
Those interested need only visit creativespiritsaz.com or the Creative Spirits Facebook page. There, go to “Events” and click on the painting course you are most interested in, with options including a Virtual Pet Portrait Painting Class on April 4, a Virtual Snow Northern Lights Painting Class on April 6, Embracing the Human Hand Virtual Drawing 101 on April 7 and many more each week to follow.
All classes cost $10, and spaces can be reserved at creativespiritsaz.com. Upon purchase, students will receive a Zoom code, which will allow them to join the class. The studio recommends having certain art supplies on hand depending on the course, but participants may use what they already have at home. Michaels Crafts is providing curbside pickup for orders made by calling (928) 774-4558. All Creative Spirits classes start at 6:30 p.m. but participants should log on about 15 minutes beforehand to allow for troubleshooting of any unforeseen technical difficulties.
WILLOW BEND ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION CENTER: VIRTUAL KIDS' ACTIVITIES, LEARNING
Mid-morning Friday, Willow Bend Environmental Education Center teachers were doing what they do best: Helping kids learn, hands-on. Only, in this day and age, hands-on looks a little bit different. Rather than give their usual classes on wildlife and regional landscape, birds, crafts, you name it, at their mud-thatched building on Sawmill Road, the nonprofit was teaching online. Through a Facebook Live feed, the group led a lesson on habitats, specifically focusing on Flagstaff’s Frances Short Pond and the animal and plant life that calls it home.
On her way to teach the class, that day’s teacher posted on the center’s Instagram:
“Since it’s on my bike ride in I decided to take my way on the FUTS past Frances Short Pond,” she said, looking at the screen. “It’s gently snowing, I can hear red wing blackbirds”
She had also sighted mallard ducks and an osprey, she added.
“Frances Short is full of life and a beautiful space.”
On Wednesday, Willow Bend also hosted a virtual lesson for kids. The topic? Recycling, with a link to a printable coloring sheet included, to keep things hands-on and creative.
Future events and live streams can be found on the Willow Bend Facebook page, @WillowBendCenteror on Instagram, @willowbendcenter.
PHILOSOPHY IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST: PHILOSOPHY FOR KIDS
Everyone is getting creative these days with teachers arguably leading the way. From kindergarten teachers to university professors, educators have always been tasked with creating workarounds, whether those be due to lack of funding, wanting to change things up a bit or just keep programming fun and engaging for their students.
The Northern Arizona University Philosophy department is carrying that torch. Through its Philosophy in the Public Interest program, the department will be offering free online philosophy lessons for kids ages 7 and up.
What makes sharing the right thing to do? Why is friendship important? These questions and many more will more will be explored in the 20-30 sessions being offered as part of this program. Children will be able to work through all lessons in a fun and interactive way.
Each session is free and open to the public. Contact Joseph.Arel@nau.edu for more information or to set up a time. Interested parents can also learn more by visiting @PhilosophyinthePublicIntereston Facebook.
DOWNTOWN FLAGSTAFF SOCIAL DISTANCING BINGO
Social distancing doesn’t need to be lonely. Many businesses downtown remain open, offering curbside pick-up of the same quality products we know and love. To make supporting local businesses during periods of self-isolation more fun, the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance has launched Downtown Flagstaff Social Distancing Bingo.
Starting March 26 through April 1, visitors to downtown shops can complete one task in each column to be entered to win gift cards and other prizes from local businesses. From simply taking a stroll around downtown while enjoying the numerous outdoor murals or purchasing a gift card, to picking up a take-home pizza kit from Fratelli’s Pizza or having lunch or dinner delivered from Shift, bingo offers a great way to contribute to the community in this time of need.
Once a row is completed, send photos of the bingo score card along with photographic proof of the activities marked off—the sillier the better—to the alliance in a direct message on Facebook, @DowntownFlagstaffAZ. Don’t forget to share your score card and tag friends so they can enter to win as well.
FLAGSTAFF GENERAL STORE: TAKE-HOME CRAFTING
One of the squares players can mark off in the aforementioned Social Distancing Bingo includes purchasing a take-home wood sign kit from the Flagstaff General Store.
Made up of a wooden base, paints or stains, brushes, gloves and a customizable design template, artists of all ages and skill levels can find joy in creating while supporting a locally owned business.
Heidi Kruger opened Flagstaff General Store with help from her husband and mother in 2014, modeled after the small town general stores Kruger’s mom enjoyed growing up. What began in an unassuming building just outside of town on Highway 89 soon outgrew its modest home base, moving to its current location on Leroux Street in the historic Raymond building downtown in 2017.
The shop may appear small from the outside, but its depths contain a kaleidoscope of vintage furniture, signs, home décor, books, art, kitchen wares, jewelry, candles, kitsch, soaps and canned foods. Most of the craft items come from more than 35 local artists, from woodworkers to painters and candle and soap makers.
While regular hours have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers can make an appointment to stop in and shop, or place their order online or over the phone (225-2057) for free delivery and curbside pickup. In-person shopping appointments as well as virtual shopping experiences can be booked through www.calendly.com/flagstaffgeneralstore, and merchandise viewed at www.flagstaffgeneralstore.com.
