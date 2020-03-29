Keep the quarantine blues at bay: Local virtual programming and social-distancing activities abound in Flagstaff

As we all adjust to the new normal amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping busy can be difficult—even in Flagstaff. Have no fear, though, there are still virtual and social-distancing activities you can participate in safely. From learning to paint with local teachers to wandering the streets of downtown, here are some local classes and activities—for adults and kids alike—being offered in Flagstaff to help offset any quarantine woes.

CREATIVE SPIRITS: VIRTUAL PAINT CLASSES

Creative Spirits, the brainchild of Stephanie Gerst and Kelly Openshaw, has always been a welcoming place. Full of creativity and devoid of judgment toward those who have never so much as held a brush before, the paint-and-sip studio has long offered classes for locals and visitors of all ages. From Flagstaff landscapes to pet portraits, a host of studio instructors, who are themselves artists in town, give step-by-step painting instruction to groups, couples and individuals as they sip on the beer or wine they brought into the studio.

“It feels more like a house, like you’re having someone over to paint in your living room,” Openshaw said when Creative Spirits moved from the Plaza Way shopping center to the space formerly occupied by Oregano’s Pizza Bistro not long ago.