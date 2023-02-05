Katie Wittekind is a facilitator, coach, trainer, writer, and strategist for Lancaster Leadership. She also runs and operates her own coaching business, Habit Designer, a coaching and consulting company working with individuals and employers for improved outcomes in health, wellness, company culture, team cohesiveness, and strategic planning. Katie believes that her purpose in life is to aid others in rising to their occasion.

Katie received her BA in Psychology and her BS in Criminal Justice from NAU graduating with Honors. She then went on to receive her Masters in Applied Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania.

For almost 10 years Katie worked with Northern Arizona Public Employee Benefit Trust as a Wellness Program Manager. During her time there, she was awarded the Gold award through the Wellness Council of Arizona for achievement in measurable outcomes and leadership buy-in, and the Platinum award through Health Arizona Worksites for measurable outcomes and program design.

When Katie saw a need for rehabilitation services for people in the prison system, she co-founded the non-profit Base Camp to help the community

Early in her career, Katie was a manager at a rehabilitation center for girls 11 to 17 years old. She led them on outdoor adventures to build confidence and coached them on empowering themselves by stepping out of the victim role and identifying where they have control and influence.

90% of Katie’s coaching clients through her personal business are women. Katie helps women of all ages gain clarity on their personal goals, identify paths toward their goals, and troubleshoot the obstacles that arise. She has been a role model, leader, and strong supporter in helping women reach their fullest potential.