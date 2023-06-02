Patrick Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery Thursday and is expected to miss four to six months.

Agent Pat Brisson confirmed Kane's operation in a text message to The Associated Press. The extended absence appears to rule out Kane for an NHL training camp but means he may be able to return early in the regular season.

Kane, 34, has been dealing with a nagging hip injury that hampered him over the past year with the Chicago Blackhawks and then down the stretch and in the playoff s with the New York Rangers.

Brisson expects Kane to make a full recovery. It was not immediately clear how the surgery impacts Kane's impending free agency, though Brisson said they'd consider options if the prolific winger does not have a contract on July 1.