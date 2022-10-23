 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kaleidoscope Redrocks are ready to rock at Altitudes Downtown

NAU Homecoming weekend is a great time to spend in the high country to enjoy a marvelous meal and music!

If you're looking for some Saturday night fun for the best 1/2 pound burgers ($16) and $2 Train shots rockin' out to classic rock, country, folk, pop, punk, rap and catchy originals by Kaleidoscope Redrocks, then come by Altitudes Bar & Grill.

On Saturday, November 5th, from 6-9 p.m., spend an evening in a cool pub, all cozy and warm, checking out the many ski mountain maps on the tables and walls, while singing along and dancing to tunes spanning more than 50 years.

Altitudes' menu includes the best of pub food with beer, wine and beverage selections that satisfy families, students, locals and visitors served by a super friendly staff in downtown Flagstaff only one block from the vital train station.

Gracie, 17, and Tivona, 13, impress and inspire audiences with their talent singing "In harmonies only sisters can create" while they share playing acoustic, electric and bass guitars, keyboards and drums.

Why not return to the good old days, hanging out at the cool bar on the corner with good friends, food and music?

See you at Altitudes located at 2 S. Beaver St. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. with "The Ladies" that are Kaleidoscope Redrocks.

