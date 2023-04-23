What makes you passionate about your work?

Directing the experiences of ARTx in an engaging and authentic way is an opportunity to support and elevate the uniqueness of our community. I am passionate about finding ways to retain the diverse neighborhoods and residents that make our community vibrant.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I am proud to have been a part of several women's growth and development in attaining their chosen career paths. Making key introductions, ensuring opportunities, and encouraging women on their journey is the best part of being in a management role and is my personal measure of success.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

My free time is spent with my son Forrest, two dogs and family. We love exploring Northern Arizona, traveling broadly, gardening and cooking.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I currently volunteer as the Flagstaff Junior Academy Parent Teacher Group President de facto. I have also previously enjoyed my time with the Green Corn Project and TreeFolks, both in Austin, Texas. I find volunteering to be a genuine way to build community and engage with other like-minded people.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

The community outreach and engagement aspect of my work is humbling and is a constant reminder of how much I still have to learn. One of my favorite phrases is, "both can be true", highlighting that two seemingly disparate experiences/emotions can simultaneously be true. Which explains and allows for some of the divisions we experience in ourselves and with each other.