Jonathan Stone, Executive Director, Creative Flagstaff

What makes you passionate about your work?

Fostering our collective passions is what makes me passionate. Serving as Creative Flagstaff’s executive director is an exciting convergence of my professional interests, economic development, design, creative expression, artmaking, placemaking and building strong inclusive communities.

Creative Flagstaff unveiled its new name, previously Flagstaff Arts Council, at the Viola Awards in 2021. Alongside the new name, an ambitious strategic plan was introduced. It is stakeholder-driven and brings together a lot of what we believe Flagstaff wants from its cultural sector.

Tell us about your career journey.

I joined Creative Flagstaff in 2019. Previously, I was the executive director of Downtown Oregon City Association.

My background started in architecture, designing and administering construction projects, from adapting a 100+-year-old shoe factory into condominiums to fitting out biomedical research laboratories for Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. My experience in architecture cemented my love of place, community and civic life.

I left architecture pursuing a great unknown via graduate school. I took up nonprofit management.

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

Under my leadership, Downtown Oregon City Association received theGreat American Main Street Award in 2018. GAMSA is the highest honor given by the National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

I was one of three founding board members for Willamette Falls Trust. WFT represents a collaboration between Native and non-Native communities to redevelop a historic industrial site and reestablish public access for the first time in nearly two centuries to the second largest waterfall in North America.

Early in the pandemic, Creative Flagstaff was a leading participant in a pledge for a science-based response by cultural organizations. While operations were greatly impacted, I’m happy to report that Creative Flagstaff and CCA are resilient and taking on bigger projects than ever before.

What are you involved in outside of work?

I am the treasurer for Northern Arizona Pride Association and a member of the Tourism Commission for the city.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

While aspects of my career may seem unrelated, each of them has built on the other. Take what you love about your previous endeavor and apply it to the next. Don’t forget to make arts and design part of your life. Successful nonprofit leaders are empathetic and creative problem solvers.

