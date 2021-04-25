 Skip to main content
Join us for the One A Day In May Litter Clean Up Challenge
Help us tackle litter in Flagstaff by participating in the One a Day in May anti-litter campaign. To join us:

  • Commit to picking up at least one piece of litter a day during the month of May.
  • Download the Litterati app on your smart phone. Litterati will help you log the litter you find and pick up every day—it’s easy!
  • Join our club: #LitterFreeFlagstaff to track progress.
  • Take photos of the litter you pick up and track on Litterati.

The top 3 participants on Litterati on June 1 will win prizes! Questions? Marissa Molloy (928) 213-2152 marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov

