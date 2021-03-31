Join a Community Garden

Many Flagstaff residents are seeking ways to connect with their neighbors this summer with the promise of warm weather and COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise. The City of Flagstaff’s community garden program strives to provide a safe space for Flagstaff to grow, learn and gather together. Terra BIRDS, a local nonprofit specializing in garden education, manage four of the City-owned gardens, three of which have individual and group plots available: Izabel Street, Bonito Street, and O'Leary Street gardens. The garden program experienced a significant increase in participation last year with the onset of the pandemic and we anticipate that continuing in 2021.
The City and Terra BIRDS intend to accommodate more gardeners this year with additional plots at the O’Leary garden as well as an arts and beautification effort to make the space more inviting and community-oriented. If you’re interested about gardening, consider contacting communtiygardens@terrabirds.org for more information or to reserve a plot.