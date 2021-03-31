Join a Community Garden

Many Flagstaff residents are seeking ways to connect with their neighbors this summer with the promise of warm weather and COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise. The City of Flagstaff’s community garden program strives to provide a safe space for Flagstaff to grow, learn and gather together. Terra BIRDS, a local nonprofit specializing in garden education, manage four of the City-owned gardens, three of which have individual and group plots available: Izabel Street, Bonito Street, and O'Leary Street gardens. The garden program experienced a significant increase in participation last year with the onset of the pandemic and we anticipate that continuing in 2021.