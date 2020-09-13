Jim Snook’s Legacy Lives on in the Joy of Discovery on Faces of Children

Science in the Park at Wheeler Park has always been a much-anticipated event during the Flagstaff Festival of Science because of the many hands-on activities, the one-on-one mentoring opportunities with scientists, the joy of family members discovering together and the excitement of children playing catch with a robot, feeling the scales of a Colorado River fish or building a Puebloan-style wall with mud.
Behind the scenes of Science in the Park has been the steadfast dedication of Flagstaff Festival of Science Board member and REALTOR® Jim Snook. For many years, Jim was involved in the signature event’s on-the-ground planning and preparations. As the City of Flagstaff made changes to the park, adding improvements and identifying grassy areas that needed rest, Jim would help chart the new map indicating where science organizations could set up their stations and how to create flow for participants moving from one activity to the next.
Early in the morning on the day of the event, Jim would methodically layout the plan on the grass using his surveying tools and neon-colored tape attached to pieces of tile to delineate booth spaces – more than 50 of them with careful consideration to the needs of different groups.
Aside from program logistics, Jim was involved in many other areas of the Festival that occurred throughout the year, including fundraising.
“He brought so much enthusiasm and passion to our work of bringing together ‘The Best 10 Days of the Year,’" said Festival President Kathy Farretta. “He was kind and generous, willing to do the million random tedious and boring jobs needed to make more than 100 events go off smoothly. He was curious and engaged, attending as many events as he could, often in the company of his lovely wife, Linda, because he wanted to learn more.”
Jim and Linda moved to Flagstaff from Benicia, California, across the bay from San Francisco, in 2004. One of the reasons they were drawn to this mountain town was because it had a science festival. He joined the Festival Board of Directors in 2009.
“Jim loved science. He was fascinated by how it impacted our lives. He believed it was important to expose everyone to the wonders of science and imagination, and he really enjoyed his involvement with the Festival,” said Linda. “We always loved the questions after the Keynote Presentations. It was so much fun to hear how kids think about the topics.”
“I will always remember Jim for the smile on his face, his happy, upbeat demeanor, and his passion for helping out others involved with the Festival,” said Festival Board Member and USGS volcanologist Greg Vaughan. “At Science in the Park, he was all over the place, making sure all the exhibitors had what they needed. And when I was new to the board, he was very friendly and helpful to me when I had questions.”
Many volunteers have fond memories of Jim’s hearty laugh and sense of humor. “Everything he did, he did with joy and a good heart,” said Farretta. “That is how I will feel his absence from this world the most.”
Jim’s sister, Colleen Pettis, shared a childhood memory. “He was probably around 10 years old and was in his room using a science experiment kit that he had gotten for Christmas or his birthday. All of a sudden, we hear a loud BOOM and ran to his room. Smoke was pouring out of his room and his face was black. He was shocked/laughing, so we knew everything was all right. It took him a long time to live that one down!”
The Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS® (NAAR) has been a long-time major supporter of the Festival, helping to make free science activities available to residents and visitors each year. NAAR President Melinda Morfin says her colleagues looked forward to Jim’s enthusiastic updates to the REALTOR® community, and he was the driving force to ensure NAAR donated to the festival over the last few years. This year NAAR has donated $2,500 in honor of Jim to the Science Festival. NAAR has pledged to continue to donate funds to the Science Festival in Jim’s honor every year so long as funds are available to do so, naming it the “Jim Snook Science Festival Fund.”
“James ‘Jim’ Snook was a true pillar to our local real estate community and an inspiration to so many,” said Becky McBride, Jim’s real estate colleague. “Jim’s commitment and passion for the real estate industry, as well as the science community of Flagstaff, were unsurpassed. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Jim understands how true these words are; Jim’s outlook on life, contagious laugh, immense intelligence and overall larger-than-life positivity came through in everything he did.”
Jim died at the first light of the summer solstice on Saturday, June 20, after a courageous battle with cancer. His positive spirit, boundless energy and excitement to share the joy of science lives on through the Flagstaff Festival of Science.
When the hands-on activities and one-on-one mentoring that goes on at Science in the Park can safely return, many of us who knew him will still hear Jim Snook’s cheerful greeting and contagious laughter from across Wheeler Park, and perhaps recognize his legacy in the excited faces of children as they begin to engage in a lifetime of learning and discovery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!