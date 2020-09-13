Jim Snook’s Legacy Lives on in the Joy of Discovery on Faces of Children

Many volunteers have fond memories of Jim’s hearty laugh and sense of humor. “Everything he did, he did with joy and a good heart,” said Farretta. “That is how I will feel his absence from this world the most.”

Jim’s sister, Colleen Pettis, shared a childhood memory. “He was probably around 10 years old and was in his room using a science experiment kit that he had gotten for Christmas or his birthday. All of a sudden, we hear a loud BOOM and ran to his room. Smoke was pouring out of his room and his face was black. He was shocked/laughing, so we knew everything was all right. It took him a long time to live that one down!”

The Northern Arizona Association of REALTORS® (NAAR) has been a long-time major supporter of the Festival, helping to make free science activities available to residents and visitors each year. NAAR President Melinda Morfin says her colleagues looked forward to Jim’s enthusiastic updates to the REALTOR® community, and he was the driving force to ensure NAAR donated to the festival over the last few years. This year NAAR has donated $2,500 in honor of Jim to the Science Festival. NAAR has pledged to continue to donate funds to the Science Festival in Jim’s honor every year so long as funds are available to do so, naming it the “Jim Snook Science Festival Fund.”