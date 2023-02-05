Dr. Jenny Siess is a Veterinarian and Owner of Westside Veterinary Clinic. She moved to Flagstaff to attend NAU. She fell in love with the mountains, so she made Flagstaff her permanent home. Dr. Siess started working at Westside in 2008 as a veterinary technician where she quickly made the clients and patients her family. After finishing veterinary school at Western University of Health Sciences, it was only natural for Dr. Siess to come “home” to Westside Veterinary Clinic to work as a veterinarian.

Wanting to make a long-term commitment to Westside and Flagstaff, Dr. Siess became the owner of the practice in March 2018. Her concentrations are exotic animal medicine and integrative medicine including acupuncture and herbal medicine. Dr. Siess is at the tail end of a long project to build a brand-new clinic.

Dr. Siess serves as a mentor and role model for her staff. She fosters a work environment of respect, lightheartedness, learning and growth. She regularly offers continuing education opportunities that provide tools to deal with difficult aspects of the job, and works exceedingly hard to create a work environment that is open, compassionate, efficient, and encourages a high standard of professional conduct from her staff.

Over the last two decades, Dr. Siess has shown her commitment to community service by volunteering her time and professional skills to Rural Area Veterinary Services (RAVS), a program that brings veterinary services to underserved rural communities where poverty and geographic isolation make access to animal health care nearly impossible. She also volunteered her surgical skills with The Parker Project, a mobile veterinary clinic that focuses on spay & neuter services.

In her limited free time, Dr. Siess enjoys traveling, hiking, camping, and of course spending time with her husband and their 4 dogs and 5 cats.