Jennifer has nearly 30 years of experience and dedication to the Northern AZ Head Start

Program, as the Head Start and Early Head Start Director. The program covers 4 Northern AZ counties and serves over 1,000 children and families, 31 childcare sites, and over 300 staff. With a budget exceeding 22 million annually they proudly operate programs giving children from at-risk backgrounds the skills needed to be successful in school and life.

One of her key accomplishments was re-organizing the NACOG Head Start department in 2019 during the regional re-competition process, 2 years after becoming the Director. The 5-year grant package was awarded back to Northern Arizona. Since that time the program has successfully completed an Office of Head Start federal review with no areas of concern or improvement and has had multiple unmodified fiscal audits.

Jennifer received both her BS in Early Childhood Development and her BA-Spanish minor from NAU. She also completed UCLA’s Management Fellows Program, and WestEd, Program for Infant and Toddler Care Certification. Early in her career she was a Teacher, Mentor, and Education Coordinator.

In response to the national crisis in childhood mental health Jennifer made a bold leadership move and launched leadership in Pyramid Model, working collaboratively with the management team, NAU, Kaibab Behavioral Specialists, Lancaster Leadership, and mental health providers to ensure supports in the field were available to serve as a source of ongoing expertise. Staff buy-in grew quickly because the approach is personalized, self-guided, and empowering. As staff knowledge grew, they were able to share this new approach with parents and families, sustaining positive results. Moving forward, Jennifer hopes to continue to grow leaders from within, along with positively contributing community members, advocates, leaders and role models.