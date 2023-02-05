Janet Dean is the Public Affairs Manager Senior for APS, responsible for building relationships with city, town, county and tribal elected officials and staff, as well as formal and informal community leaders. Her passion is to help make connections for others. Working across a wide geographic area in the state, Janet has created a network of friends that include every major business and many small business' as well as just about everyone in and around Flagstaff. She has been a driving force in assisting the communities around the Cholla Power Plant transition its economy away from coal.

Janet earned her BS in Journalism with an Emphasis in Public Relations from NAU. She currently sits on six boards across Northern Arizona. In addition to holding formal positions with various entities, Janet is also an ambassador for many non-profit organizations and schools. She provides value to these non-profit organizations and to the community by being a visionary who has the ability to help them shape their visions, as well as connecting them with resources and other groups who can assist them in achieving their goals.

Throughout her career, Janet has been a great role model for young women by “walking the walk”, demonstrating excellence in professional standards, genuinely caring for the community, and a desire to see others succeed. She currently serves on the APS Women in Service Leadership employee group where she has helped develop its annual Excellence in Leadership program the past two years. While at Northern Arizona Healthcare, she mentored several young female employees in order to help them develop talent and skills to advance in their professions and she has fostered more than a dozen college interns, many of them female, with an eye to providing meaningful experiences that helped them develop their resumes.