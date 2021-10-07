Jan
A deputy Coconino County attorney was arrested Friday night on allegations that he struck a parked vehicle with his own in Flagstaff and then …
PHOENIX -- A judge questioned attorneys for the state Monday on their claim that lawmakers have the authority to financially penalize local go…
The older brother of accused murderer Mark Gooch testified in the Coconino County Superior Court on Wednesday that he knew the defendant was s…
The rally on the city hall lawn was one of many held across the state and country during Saturday's Women's March, as the issue of reproductive rights and abortion has gained renewed attention in recent months.
A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routin…
Two partner attorneys are branching out from a longtime Scottsdale law firm to bring their experience north with a new practice that will incl…
As residents and city crews continue to combat post flooding dust, climate change likely to worsen impacts
Nearly a dozen city officials stood in the Pondarosa Park parking lot speaking to a couple of residents as the one of the final rains of the o…
If this year is anything to go on, renewable energy may have a bright future in northern Arizona.
SALT LAKE CITY — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kicked off a twice-annual conference Saturday by urging memb…
HistoriCorps makes the old look newly old again; preservation group works on Sedona's Crescent Moon Ranch
Rain held off, fog burned away and a few shafts of morning light pierced the cloud cover shrouding Cathedral Rock in the distance, giving the …