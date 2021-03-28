Is it time for in-home care? Comfort Keepers helps your loved ones reclaim all that life has to offer

Hope, connectedness, purpose, joy. These are all qualities that we want to maintain throughout our lives. But as our loved ones begin to age, it can quickly become apparent that, in order for them to experience all that life has to offer, they may require some additional help. Choosing to find care for your loved ones doesn’t have to be a negative experience—but it’s important that you find someone you can trust. We’re here to help you do that. Below, you’ll find steps to help you determine if it’s time for in-home care and tips for evaluating potential care providers. We’ll also introduce you to the range of services available from Comfort Keepers® to assist with your evaluation.

The first step in determining if your loved ones need extra help is asking the right questions. Here are a few to consider. If the answer to even just one of the questions is yes, it may be time to consider in-home care. Remember, there are so many positive aspects to getting a little extra help, so don’t be afraid to evaluate each question thoroughly.

Initiating a conversation: Positive and productive