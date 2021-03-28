Is it time for in-home care? Comfort Keepers helps your loved ones reclaim all that life has to offer

Hope, connectedness, purpose, joy. These are all qualities that we want to maintain throughout our lives. But as our loved ones begin to age, it can quickly become apparent that, in order for them to experience all that life has to offer, they may require some additional help. Choosing to find care for your loved ones doesn’t have to be a negative experience—but it’s important that you find someone you can trust. We’re here to help you do that. Below, you’ll find steps to help you determine if it’s time for in-home care and tips for evaluating potential care providers. We’ll also introduce you to the range of services available from Comfort Keepers® to assist with your evaluation.
The first step in determining if your loved ones need extra help is asking the right questions. Here are a few to consider. If the answer to even just one of the questions is yes, it may be time to consider in-home care. Remember, there are so many positive aspects to getting a little extra help, so don’t be afraid to evaluate each question thoroughly.
Initiating a conversation: Positive and productive
These are the two words to keep in mind when discussing your loved ones’ need for care. Instead of approaching it as “The Conversation,” treat it as an ongoing series of chats. Remember to address one issue at a time rather than trying to resolve everything at once. Below are additional tips for starting discussions:
• Begin early when your parents’ health allows them to fully share their wants, needs and preferences.
• Choose a time and place that makes everyone comfortable. Avoid special family occasions or events with time constraints so that you can have a relaxed, unhurried conversation.
• Make the experience non-threatening by letting your parents know you’re concerned for their well-being and want to help.
• Offer options, not advice. Pose questions, listen and offer more than one acceptable solution
Maintaining peace, joy and comfort at home
It’s normal if your first thought is to move your loved ones to a facility, but it’s important to know that moving seniors against their wishes can lead to frustration and depression. Formerly independent adults suddenly find themselves in unfamiliar and stressful environments, forced to comply with pre-set schedules. By contrast, helping them remain in their homes allows them to feel better and live fuller, happier lives. Aging in place has other benefits, not the least of which is cost savings. For those who already own their homes, growing old is often much less of a financial burden. Residence in an assisted living facility can cost hundreds of dollars per day. On the other hand, with the help of a caregiver or private duty nurse, care dollars stretch much further.
Financial considerations and resources
If you’re wondering about how to pay for in-home care, keep in mind that there are many options available to you. Researching these options based on you or your loved ones’ financial situation is critical to finding the most advantageous way to pay for care. Below are some of the most common options, with brief explanations on how the programs work.
• Long-Term Care Insurance. Long-term care insurance helps pay the costs of long-term care, preventing the depletion of life savings. However, coverage is expensive, as premiums increase with the age of the purchaser.
• Veterans Administration (VA) Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit. Veterans and their surviving spouses may qualify for VA benefits to cover some of the cost of in-home care. Comfort Keepers will also help the veteran discover if they are eligible for free in-home care.
• Medicare. Medicare applies to long-term care in limited circumstances, such as immediately following a hospital stay. It also covers short-term, physician-prescribed home health care for skilled nursing; physical, occupational and speech therapy; medical social services; and assistance with bathing, feeding and other personal care.
• Medicaid and State Programs. Medicaid, the largest public payer for long-term care, may cover some in-home care services
• Out of Pocket. Determining out-of-pocket costs and how to minimize them is best done after considering your options.
The Comfort Keepers’ difference: Service that nurtures, provided by people who care
At Comfort Keepers®, two decades of service have shown us that care can transform a life for the better, create a lasting friendship and elevate a person’s spirit. We care for people in their own homes, so we’re doing more than accomplishing everyday tasks; we’re witnessing life.
Interactive Caregiving™ is our approach to care that focuses on the mind, body, nutrition and safety of our clients. When our caregivers, who we refer to as Comfort Keepers®, plan a day’s activities, they keep these four mainstays in mind. It’s a holistic approach that ensures our clients are cared for from every angle and taking an active approach to life. Because the best care starts with the right people, clients have the chance to meet their Comfort Keeper before services begin. Our Comfort Keepers are employees, not contractors, and undergo background and driving checks, a rigorous interview process, and reference reviews. They’re insured, bonded and covered by workers’ compensation.
There’s no day like today. We are ready to lift your loved ones’ spirits and help them continue living happy, healthy and independent lives. Comfort Keepers® services are available 24/7/365, holidays and weekends included. Contact us today to learn more: (928) 774-0888, located at 214 N. Sitgreaves St. in Flagstaff.