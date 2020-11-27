Inequality in dermatology brings misdiagnoses for patients of color

Melanoma is responsible for 75% of deaths among all skin cancers. And although it’s not as common in Black patients as it is in white patients, melanoma usually is caught at a later stage in Black people, which lowers survival rates.

In Arizona, 35% of Black patients are diagnosed with late-stage melanoma compared with 9% of white patients, according to a report from the state Department of Health Services.

Such disparities are also being found in relation to COVID-19, which is killing Black people at a rate double that of whites. One obscure symptom of COVID is known as “COVID toes,” discoloration, blisters, itching and sometimes painful raised bumps under the skin in the toes, heels or fingers.

But such discoloration may be less apparent or look different in people of color, experts said, and photos of this phenomenon in those with dark brown or black skin are hard to find.

A study published in May in the British Journal of Dermatology analyzed 130 images of COVID-19 related skin conditions and found that none were of people with dark brown or black skin, while 92% were of patients with fair or light skin.

Kindred said she didn’t see a single photo of such symptoms in Black patients during a COVID-related presentation she attended earlier this year.