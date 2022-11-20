In the office: Bring holiday cheer to work

Holiday decorating doesn’t have to be limited to your home. Given how many hours people spend at work, it makes sense to decorate one’s work space with seasonal cheer.

Be respectful of the diverse cultures of your co-workers when you are decorating your cubicle. Consider adding elements of different winter holidays or staying away from anything that would fall outside the realm of professionalism.

GET INSPIRED

People love to share their creative achievements on social media. If you’re looking for inspiration, turn to Pinterest, Instagram or even TikTok for a treasure trove of images people have created to show off how they have decorated their work spaces. You’ll find everything from light displays to cardboard winter houses to garland and electric candles. In many cases, you can message the creator and ask for advice on how to replicate it.

Another source of inspiration is pictures from office decorating contests.

TREE TRIMMING

Decorating a holiday tree can be an all-office team building activity. Each person can bring in or make an ornament. At a large organization, each department can have their own tree and its members decide what their theme is going to be.

LIGHT DISPLAYS

One easy way to brighten up your work space is to bring in strands of holiday lights and festoon them around your cubicle or office.

It can be as simple as a string of white lights or a more elaborate display of multiple lights that flash or outline holiday shapes.

HOLIDAY THEMES

Teambuilding.com offers some holiday inspiration by suggesting several decorating themes to get people in the spirit. They include:

Gingerbread village.

Toy factory.

Sweets and treats.

Nutcracker suite.

12 Days of Christmas.

Christmas movie scenes.

Cozy cabins.

SUPPLIES

You don’t want to break your holiday budget purchasing decorations for the office.

Sometimes the simplest of supplies can have a cheerful effect — lights, garland, wrapping paper, ribbons, balloons or candy canes.

It’s also a great time to go green and use recycled items. Arnolds Office Furniture suggests combining paper cups with garland or saving old paper towel tubes to wrap with red and white ribbons or decorate with Sharpies to create candy canes. They shared how one person took larger-sized cardboard tubes that were being thrown out and transformed her cubicle into a holiday log cabin.

Another example involved using brown wrapping paper or cardboard to create a gingerbread house.

Maybe you don’t have time or the creative urge to do a lot of holiday decorating? If so, you can add a dash of seasonal cheer by picking a screensaver with a roaring fire or a winter wonderland scene.