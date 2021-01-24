In the footsteps: Thoughts and reflections on backpacking with the family

Our trip—like all of the best backpacks into and out of the canyon I had taken before—became a collage of divine moments. A mother desert bighorn sheep crossed the trail with her curious lamb following behind. The rock art left underneath a massive boulder jutting out captured everyone’s imaginations. The makeshift creek that formed from a waterline leak below Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse attracted all manner of birds. A raven took a morning bath in a pool from the water.

We needed to make a 30-minute trek in the midday sun for our last leg of the hike, only to arrive at the Indian Garden and its canopy. A mule-deer fawn Grace and McKenna named Jolene. She took delicate steps toward our campsite, only to squat and urinate near the edge of it. We considered it good luck.

Ezra took to the cool waters of Garden Creek. He worked to dam it with rocks and dug out a small wading pool. The arrival of the mule trains brought a highlight event of the day, and the three kids gathered to take pictures and enjoy the presence of the animals and riders. They also brought a strange juxtaposition with the trail runners, the traditional and historic use of the canyon much different than the growing modern mindset to run the canyon, move fast and make time.