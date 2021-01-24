In sickness and in health
Lately, that pointed single-syllable noun “mob” has taken on ominous overtones due to current events. But here in Flagstaff, a friendly mob ha…
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a winter weather advisory lasting from Friday at 8 p.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. as what …
Eligible groups, locations, and more up-to-date info in this post, which will add new information as we receive it.
Remote learning is not becoming any easier after nearly a year, some Flagstaff families say, leading them to band together to search for a way…
Daniel Vander Valk has stepped down as manager of the Coconino Panthers baseball team, the school confirmed Friday afternoon.
Former Flagstaff Representative Rick Renzi was among a flurry of 73 pardons issued by President Donald Trump on his last day in office.
Technology is a wondrous thing. All of us have experienced how it can do the heavy lifting to make our lives simpler, easier and more enjoyable.
You have roughly a one in 24 chance of winning something. As for the big jackpot — those odds are not so great.
COVID-19 vaccinations are ongoing in Coconino County, with more doses and appointments expected soon to meet the high demand seen among priori…
Effective Saturday, Jan. 23, COVID-19 testing will no longer be offered at Fort Tuthill. Free community testing in Flagstaff will instead be h…