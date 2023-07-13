In the internet age, nearly everyone is hopping on social media to stay connected, and our furry friends are no exception. With a little help from someone with thumbs, pets around Flagstaff have some content of their own.

Staci Foulks runs her dog Foster’s Instagram account, @fozziefurever. What started as a way to share Foster’s photos and updates with family and friends became an avenue to show others how wonderful adopting a pet can be, Foulks said.

Foster, or Fozzie, was found by volunteers at Northern Arizona Search and Rescue, wandering through the trees and snow near the decent to the Sedona switchbacks, Foulks said. The pitbull mix met his forever family at High Country Humane, which Foulks said is partly why she started to post Fozzie’s adventures on Instagram.

“I wanted High Country to be able to see Fozzie’s success story develop over time,” Foulks said. “I used to work at an animal shelter and I know how important it is to see the positive outcomes. The adoption counselor who initially recommended Fozzie to me follows his account. She made the most amazing match for him and for my family.”

Foulks shares photos of Fozzie’s day-to-day life, which includes lounging on the couch, going on hikes and forest walks, and tapping into Flag’s bar patio scene.

“Fozzie is amazing,” Foulks said. “He has a gentile, calm and loving spirit. He seems wise beyond his years and grateful for everything. He can be goofy and playful… He gets along with everyone which I think is amazing given how scared he was when he first came to our home.”

Despite being timid at first, Foulks said in their three years together, Fozzie has truly become part of the family.

“Fozzie has seen me through major life events, including the birth of my human child and the deaths of three of our other animals (including the tragic and traumatic loss of my dog and agility partner, Greta),” Faulks said. “After these losses, Fozzie was an only animal for a while– something I never imagined would happen.”

Faulks said Fozzie enjoys waiting below her baby’s high chair for whatever food scraps he can catch.

“Through it all, he’s been a loyal and trusted friend to me and to our family,” Foulks said. “He’s just the best boy. He brings joy to my life every single day, in good times and bad.”

Just like Fozzie, Remi, an Ibizan hound mix is an in”fluff”encer who’s been at the heart of his family through thick and thin. Lillian Ostrach and her husband adopted Remi, or @remi.the.destroyer, from High Country Humane Society after moving to Flagstaff in 2018.

Since, Remi has lived up to his Instagram handle, ensuring that his toys (even the super tough chew toys) get ripped to pieces. Outside of his toy destroyer reputation, Remi has proven to be a very sweet pup. He trained to serve as Ostrach’s service dog and has a talent for helping his family through tough times.

“As it happened, we actually adopted Remi two weeks before my dad died suddenly,” Ostrach said. “You know, I believed that his little dog spirit found ours exactly at the right time that we needed… He was instrumental in starting to deal with that grief.”

Ostrach said it is a pleasure and an honor for her to be Remi’s owner.

While creating an Instagram account for Remi was initially meant to keep East Coast family members in the loop on Remi’s adventures, it also became an outlet for positivity, Ostrach said. She said that creating posts in Remi’s voice is fun and silly.

“You can’t tell me you don’t look at cute pet pictures or videos of whatever kind of pet it is–birds, dogs, cats, bunnies, horses–and that makes you feel a little better,” Ostrach said. “I want to bring that into the world because when I’m struggling with hard times, cute-looking animals and funny looking pets–whether it’s funny because of the pictures or because of the captions–makes me feel better.”

Momo, @momo_catstuff, is also sure to bring smiles to his follower’s faces. The grey cat who was adopted from High Country Humane in 2020 has an account that shows his adventure-filled life complete with camping trips, walks, costumes and toys.

“I made an account for him because his antics are too fun not to share with the rest of the world,” owner Jacque Povilatis said.

Povilatis said she and her fiance fell in love with Momo at first sight but have since fallen all over again for his intelligent and quirky personality. She said Momo enjoys being involved in everything and always comes along when his owners are traveling.

“Typically, we go camping in our van in Arizona and Colorado,” Povilatis said. “His favorite adventures involve places where he can watch birds and squirrels and ‘talk’ to other people at campgrounds.”

Povilatis said Momo is the most vocal cat she’s met and loves interacting with others. Throughout their time with Momo, Povilatis said she and her fiance have not only been endlessly entertained by the grey cat but also love the best friend and loyal companion he’s become.

“I think that Momo’s unique personality, and his social media account are hopefully a way for people to see a different side of cats and the amazing friendship and adventure they can offer,” Povilatis said.

From running down the highway in Winslow to gracing the Instagram feed with his big smile, Crash the pitbull terrier mix has come a long way. Sammi Betts said she adopted Crash in June of 2022 after falling in love with his face on the High Country Humane Society website.

“Once I met him, it instantly sealed the deal, and I knew I had to have him in my life,” Betts said.

Betts, who is from Colorado, created the Instagram account @crashtotherescue, so her family and friends back home could stay up to date with his adventures. Though others have stuck along for the updates as well, Betts said one of the ladies who found Crash in Winslow and brought him to Flagstaff follows the account.

There, Betts shares pictures and videos of Crash’s walks, cuddles, and dog park adventures.

“Crash definitely lives up to his name. He is very clumsy and has no spacial awareness, which can be pretty cute and funny,” Betts said. “He is the biggest lover and will not hesitate to pretend he is a lap dog. He loves to cuddle and will be touching anyone who gives him attention. He is overall just a smiley happy dog and loves to be involved with anyone or any dog he meets.”

In adopting Crash as an adult, Betts said she was expecting to have some challenges gaining his trust and calming anxiety, though right from the start, she said he snuggled right up to her.

“So many people only look to adopting puppies and younger dogs,” Betts said. “Crash will be six around December, and even though I would pay an insane amount of money for just one puppy photo of Crash, I would not change it for the world. He is the sweetest, most lovely dog I could have ever hoped for and I would have never had him in my life if I didn’t look at the adult dogs at the shelter.”