Immigration should be part of US response to Russia on Ukraine

The Biden administration has granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Ukrainians. While this welcome news will provide work permits and block deportation for Ukrainians already in the United States, much more needs to be done.

As Europe confronts a situation of legions of Ukrainians escaping the invasion and war, America will need to think bigger and bolder. During our last Cold War era, presidents and congressional members from both parties leaned on immigration as part of an array of options in the face of authoritarian global aggression. Given how polarizing the issue of immigration is, it would surprise most Americans to know this. But in that era, immigration became more than a bipartisan act of compassion. It was a frank statement of who we were as a nation.

We will need that kind of comity once again.

Immediately after World War II, Democratic President Harry Truman and Congress embarked on an ambitious agenda wherein America spent billions aiding those devastated by war. However, Truman recognized that America — which had only taken in 5,000 refugees — had to do more for the 60 million individuals displaced in face of a global authoritarian onslaught.

In a special message to Congress, Truman reminded us that, as a nation, “(w)e have thrived on the energy and diversity of many peoples.” In reaction, the Republican-controlled Congress passed America’s first refugee resettlement law — the Displaced Persons Act of 1948. The legislation, while certainly not perfect, provided resettlement and funds to over 400,000 European refugees displaced by the war and persecuted by both the Nazi government and communist takeover of Eastern Europe.

This may have been one of the first acts, but certainly not the last. The United States, under the Republican administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, would eventually resettle close to 40,000 Hungarian and 675,000 Cuban refugees, after the Hungarian revolt against communism in 1956 and the takeover of Cuba by Fidel Castro.

In the wake of the fall of Saigon in 1975, Republican President Gerald Ford reminded both Democratic and Republican Congress members that this was “a nation built by immigrants” and that he had been “damned mad” at any suggestion otherwise. Congress quickly passed the Indochina Migration and Refugee Assistance Act which allotted refugee status, relocation aid and financial assistance to those escaping totalitarian regimes in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

And no less than Ronald Reagan himself remarked that “(m)ore than any other country, our strength comes from our own immigration heritage and our capacity to welcome those from other lands.” Reagan put his words to action and despite criticism from members of both parties, ensured processing of immigrants from Cuba during the 1980 Mariel boatlift and from Southeast Asia. Reagan saw immigration and aid for refugees as one of our many tools in defeating communism in the long term.

In view of this history, Democrats and Republicans today who embrace opening our doors to Ukrainian and other refugees during this moment of crisis aren’t the outliers — their opponents are.

Immigration, as a statement of leadership, should not be shunned or done on the cheap. Democratic and Republican leaders should pass another refugee bill to aid Ukrainians and others escaping authoritarian regimes.

Such a bill though should focus on rebuilding our entire refugee resettlement apparatus, which has been devastated by COVID-19 and the prior anti-immigrant administration. The bill should also include additional funding and reforms for U.S. embassies and consulates abroad that too have suffered from a financial crisis of sorts due to the pandemic and would be unable to assist Ukrainians in other countries.

Finally, such a law would need to reform the humanitarian parole program and offer large scale aid to countries hosting displaced individuals abroad.

Economic sanctions, strengthening alliances and military aid to beleaguered democratic governments are certainly important, but so is immigration. It always has been.

As America confronts the prospect of a new Cold War with an authoritarian regime, we should take a page out of the playbooks of policymakers of the past and adopt big, bipartisan bills and executive action centered around immigration.

As Americans, we must always stand on the side of all people who struggle for democracy, human rights and freedom. This time should be no different.

Christopher Richardson is a former U.S. diplomat and general counsel and COO of BDV Solutions, LLC an immigration consulting firm.

