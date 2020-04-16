'I want to win': Athletes in medicine fields facing virus

Being a survivor is her specialty. She lost a leg in a lawn-mower accident as a child and went on to represent the U.S. in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympics. She caught the virus, and a doctor that she shares an office with tested positive soon afterward. There's no way of knowing how Jensen got it or if she transmitted it to anyone else, but she was racked by guilt anyway.

"I'll be the first to admit that I was very skeptical," Jensen said. "Those first couple of weeks, I was even telling patients, "There's really not much to be concerned about unless you have underlying health issues or chronic lung disease.' And then I came down with it and I realized how serious it was, because I'm completely healthy and it took me down."

She stayed down for three weeks, then returned to work. Her office has gone to what's called virtual visits, where patients are being seen remotely.

"That's been a lifesaver just to keep everybody else calm," Jensen said.

Calmness is something Farrell has not found easily.

Last week, she and another nurse held a man's hand as he died, separated from his family because of the threat of the virus. Easter dinner with her own family a couple days later was held outside, in a Wendy's parking lot, social distancing practiced as they stood around their cars.