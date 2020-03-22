Hypnotherapy works with subconscious to encourage change

It’s all in the mind. Well, maybe not everything, but much of what makes life positive or negative. In this time of confusion, worry and stress, it is easy to imagine the worst possible outcome. The conscious mind goes there and the subconscious follows with emotional and physical effects. Likewise, there are negative memories that can be revisited and re-experienced with all the emotions and physical sensations. The more a memory is practiced, the stronger it gets. Awareness is a key to feeling better. The first step is noticing negative feelings based on the future or past. The next step is returning to the present moment. The classic method is to focus on the breath. This works well if a person is not concerned about breathing.