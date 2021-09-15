How today’s politics is a throwback — to the 1890s

The animosity between the two camps has shattered friendships and divided families. Most Americans either love Trump (and now vote Republican) or hate him (and vote Democratic). All of this is very reminiscent of Jensen’s description of the late 1880s and early 1890s.

As for Jensen’s comments about newspapers, editors, and writers in the late 19th century, it could have been written today, though cable TV “news” programs and the internet would have to be added to his list.

“The midwestern papers flourished because they were semi-official party organs and furnished the main channel of routine communication between party workers and the rank and file,” Jensen wrote.

Fox News, One America News and NewsMax are not traditional “news” organizations, but they surely qualify as “semi-official party organs” since they promote narratives that demonize Democrats and nurture Republicans.

Mainstream cable networks CNN and MSNBC make an effort to follow traditional journalistic standards, but too often they have sounded like Democratic critics of the GOP.

The reaction of Trump loyalists to the 2020 results duplicates what Jensen described was occurring 130 years ago. To many Republicans, only “vile frauds at the polling places” could have resulted in Trump’s defeat.