How to Talk to Kids

Teens who have regular conversations with their parents about abuse and addiction are more than 40% less likely to use drugs, according to one survey.

Yet just one-fourth of them report ever having these critical discussions, according to the National Family Partnership.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Teen use of drugs before their brains are fully matured can cause permanent damage in two ways. First, it may stunt important developmental growth. Early drug use may also dramatically increase their risk of eventually becoming addicting to drugs and alcohol, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. Those who begin drinking before age 15 are some five times more likely to develop addictive tendencies down the road than those who wait until the legal age. Talking about this crucial subject early and often can have very real impacts. If you’re not comfortable getting started, seek out community programs or support groups where these discussions are already being held in a safe, welcoming environment. That may help spark a needed conversation.

ABOUT DRUGS

Discuss common risk factors with your teen, including family history, behavioral Orr metal-health conditions like anxiety, depression or attention deficit disorders, a history of trauma, low self-esteem or other issues with social skills and peer pressure. Teens who use are more likely to develop a future drug dependence. But in the meantime, they’re also at risk of a wide range of health issues. Liver damage and heart failure have been associated with ecstasy, while lung and kidney failure can follow use of inhalants. Chronic use of methamphetamines could lead to psychotic behaviors.

ABOUT ALCOHOL

As with drugs, impaired drivers risk getting into a car accident because of slowed judgment and reaction times. Your teen may not know that alcohol-related accidents are now the No. 1 cause of death among those 15-to-24 years old. Half of youth drownings, homicides and suicides are alcohol related. Upper-class high school students account for a shocking percentage of alcohol consumption, according to D.A.R.E.-provided data, while binge drinking has been reported beginning in the eighth grade. At the same time, one survey by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed that some 2.5 million high-school seniors were unaware of the risks of alcohol poisoning.