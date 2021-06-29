How can we heal? Together,

I won’t ever know where you are as you read this.

I can never know what was true of your experience over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, or even into this wildfire season. I won’t know the emotions that swept through your life or hear how you and those you love are navigating the advent of vaccines during a stumbling return to ‘normalcy.'

But I do know that I want you to find support as you heal and process the indelible mark this pandemic will leave on each and every one of us. I also know that in this moment, we have the opportunity to bring the wisdom born of all of our experiences with us as we support one another moving forward.

For most folks prior to March 2020, words like collective trauma, traumatic grief or survivor’s guilt weren’t in their lexicon. That doesn’t mean people didn’t experience these things; on the contrary, every year one in five U.S. adults experience a mental health challenge. But we live in a world where we learn to minimize or hide that fact. For a very long time we haven’t learned how to talk about our mental health struggles or allowed ourselves the permission to do so. We had so thoroughly stigmatized mental health that we left ourselves few options when our world was turned upside in 2020.