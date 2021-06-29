How can we heal? Together,

I won’t ever know where you are as you read this.
I can never know what was true of your experience over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, or even into this wildfire season. I won’t know the emotions that swept through your life or hear how you and those you love are navigating the advent of vaccines during a stumbling return to ‘normalcy.'
But I do know that I want you to find support as you heal and process the indelible mark this pandemic will leave on each and every one of us. I also know that in this moment, we have the opportunity to bring the wisdom born of all of our experiences with us as we support one another moving forward.
For most folks prior to March 2020, words like collective trauma, traumatic grief or survivor’s guilt weren’t in their lexicon. That doesn’t mean people didn’t experience these things; on the contrary, every year one in five U.S. adults experience a mental health challenge. But we live in a world where we learn to minimize or hide that fact. For a very long time we haven’t learned how to talk about our mental health struggles or allowed ourselves the permission to do so. We had so thoroughly stigmatized mental health that we left ourselves few options when our world was turned upside in 2020.
During the pandemic, individuals in the U.S reported higher rates of adverse mental health conditions, and large groups of adults experienced disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, substance use and elevated suicidal ideation. The Stronger As One Coalition saw increases in demand for free self-care and Mental Health First Aid trainings, information and resources. This shared trauma led to a novel openness in the way we acknowledge mental health challenges and perhaps now prioritize caring for all of our mental health. This shift gives me hope that we can foster resilience in the face of ongoing adversity and continue to unlearn the stigma and shame surrounding mental health — because mental health is health.
Moving forward doesn’t require that we start from scratch. We have heard people discussing self-care, supervisors encouraging employees to unplug and take care of themselves, coworkers and acquaintances asking genuinely how the other is doing and being prepared to listen when the answer isn’t a simple "fine." These steps will help us all feel more supported as we face stressors and emergencies outside of our own control.
We are facing an inflection point. We have an opportunity to invest essential funding into supporting the overall health of our society. We have seen the ways that our well-being is impacted across every facet of our lives, each element inextricably linked to the others, from housing to employment to mental health to physical health to family health and financial health. Our health is a holistic thing and we can’t hope to treat our mental health without addressing the other domains.
So, I wonder, do we now care about each other enough to commit to a shared understanding that every single person deserves the opportunity to find support for their physical health, mental health, emotional health, financial health and that every domain of health is connected?
If we do, then we must follow the leaders who have been championing a holistic understanding of health and well-being for years, who can help us move forward together. We simply must find the courage to act.
To join the work of our coalition or to attend or schedule a training, email Strongerasone@coconino.az.gov or visit Coconino.az.gov/StrongerAsOneNAZ.
We welcome all people as we build a culture of knowledge, compassion, and action for mental health and well-being. We know that we need everyone because we are truly Stronger As One.