Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

ONGOING | JAN. 15-APRIL 26

“We are Indigenous sisters, born of different mothers from across vast Indin’ Country,” Diné artist and curator Venaya Yazzie writes in an introduction to Open Doors: Art in Action’s newest exhibit, Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community. “We stand in sisterhood in our understanding, in our portrayal of modern-day matriarchy as ‘neo-ceremony.’ Within our individual landscapes, we see, we hear, we taste, we smell, we touch the land, flora, fauna, and our people. In our diverse experiences we create a sacred solitude to balance the chaos of a modern society that remains foreign to our epistemologies and tribal mother tongues. Sisters from California to Maryland parallel each other’s daily rituals of 21st century life as brown Indigenous beings. Sisters in Apache lands and in Pueblo homes recreate female generational movements of healing empathy and compassion. Within our art are narratives of life, of survival, of resilience.” The virtual exhibit, which can be viewed here, premiered this past Friday and will be available through April. Art, poetry and reflections by Tacey M. Atsitty, Avis Charley, Lynnette Haozous, Monica Wapaha and Yazzie explore identity, empowerment history, politics and more.