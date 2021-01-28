Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

SATURDAY | 1.30
HIGH SPIRITS, HIGH FLIERS
During a challenging time for the performing arts and for audiences that crave the beauty and strength of the arts, Momentum Aerial has created a one-of-a-kind aerial dance show to share a message of positivity audiences. For one night only—with two performances, at 5 and 6:30 p.m.—Uplift will be performed to a small studio audience of 10 (sold out) as well as via livestream. Tickets are $12 to access the livestream, and a silent auction will support Momentum’s BIPOC aerial scholarships. Items for auction include a Lululemon yoga mat, a two-night stay at Thunder Mountain Retreat in Sedona and more. Visit Momentum here [https://www.momentumaerial.org/upcoming-events] for more information and to buy tickets.
ONGOING
SNOW IMPUNITY
A Change.org petition organized by the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff, an intertribal grassroots organization, calls for an end to impunity for Arizona Snowbowl. According to the petition, the ski and snowboarding resort, which has been operating within the San Francisco Peaks Traditional Cultural Property since 1938, is constructing a new lot for skier use without the required public notice, comment and review procedures, and without Indigenous consultation. Doko'oo'sliid, or San Francisco Peaks, is sacred to at least 13 Indigenous Nations, and Indigenous peoples have actively opposed Snowbowl for many generations since its opening as a violation of cultural identities and religious freedom. As of early this week, more than 40,000 signatures have been gathered of the 50,000 goal. Visit the campaign here to learn more and sign.
ONGOING | JAN. 15-APRIL 26
MATERNAL CONNECTIONS
“We are Indigenous sisters, born of different mothers from across vast Indin’ Country,” Diné artist and curator Venaya Yazzie writes in an introduction to Open Doors: Art in Action’s newest exhibit, Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community. “We stand in sisterhood in our understanding, in our portrayal of modern-day matriarchy as ‘neo-ceremony.’ Within our individual landscapes, we see, we hear, we taste, we smell, we touch the land, flora, fauna, and our people. In our diverse experiences we create a sacred solitude to balance the chaos of a modern society that remains foreign to our epistemologies and tribal mother tongues. Sisters from California to Maryland parallel each other’s daily rituals of 21st century life as brown Indigenous beings. Sisters in Apache lands and in Pueblo homes recreate female generational movements of healing empathy and compassion. Within our art are narratives of life, of survival, of resilience.” The virtual exhibit, which can be viewed here, premiered this past Friday and will be available through April. Art, poetry and reflections by Tacey M. Atsitty, Avis Charley, Lynnette Haozous, Monica Wapaha and Yazzie explore identity, empowerment history, politics and more.