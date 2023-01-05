Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this December

>> ONGOING | 1.2–1.23

TREEDUCE, TREEUSE, TREECYCLE

The holiday season is over. The decorations are back in the storage bin, the ornaments are down and the cookies are stale. All seems to be back to normal, but your tree is still standing there, looking lonely. If your family brings a real tree into your house every year, you know that getting rid of it isn't always easy, but thanks to The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office and Solid Waste Section, you can recycle your Christmas tree instead of just trashing it. Your recycled tree will be put to use in the city of Flagstaff’s parks, as well as beautification projects in 2023. For Flagstaff residents living in single-family homes with trash service just leave your tree on the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Jan. 2 for pick-up. Additionally, drop-off locations are available Jan. 2–23, 2023 for residents living in multi-family homes, or residents without trash service. Additionally, please be sure to remove all decorations (tinsel, lights, etc.) from your tree prior to leaving it on the curb or dropping it off.

>> SATURDAY | 1.14

THE SENATORS-ELECT

Recently featured on Billboard’s Next Big Sound charts, The Senators describe their music as a blend of “sophisticated songcraft with humble pastoral sympathies, featuring poetic lyrics, uplifting harmonies and complex instrumental layers, lending to a more melodic branch of indie rock”. Sound like your thing? If you answered yes, then The Senators are the band for you! The band just finished recording their second album in upstate New York – a region familiar to artists like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. To sweeten the deal, Nolan McKelvey who has opened for Americana icons such as Gregory Alan Isakov, Los Lobos and Jack Johnson, will be opening for The Senators. Come see The Senators & Nolan McKelvey at the Coconino Center for the Arts on Saturday Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

>> SATURDAY | 1.20

WICKI-WICKI WILD WILD WEST

Do you like classical music? How about the Wild West? Well, put them together, and you’ve got Classical Music Goes West by the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra! Part of the Masterworks Series, Classical Music Goes West features pieces such as “Billy the Kid” by Aaron Copland, Elmer Bernstein’s suite from The Magnificent Seven, as well as Charles Latshaw’s arrangement of music from “La Fanciulla del West” by Puccini. The concert showcases a violin concerto, “The Rose of Sonora,” by George Clintion; additionally, the concert features guest artist Holly Mulcahy – the violinist that the piece was written for! “The Rose of Sonora” takes listeners on a journey in the Wild West through one woman’s eyes. The concert will be held at the NAU Ardrey Memorial Auditorium on Jan. 20 from 7:30–9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Central Ticket Office at Northern Arizona University by calling (928) 523-5661.

>> WEDNESDAY | 2.1

BANJO! BANJO! BANJO!

Galway, Ireland and Nashville based band, We Banjo 3, is coming to Flagstaff! The band is made up of brothers Enda and Fergal Scahill, and Martin and David Howley. Through their music, We Banjo 3 creates a unique and captivating blend of Celtic music, Bluegrass and Americana. WB3 captivates their audience through this signature combination that transcends any singular genre of music, and their instruments flawlessly magnify lead singer David Howley’s vocals. Don’t believe us? Take it from Steve Martin (yes, THAT Steve Martin… the well known comedian, and lesser known banjo player). Speaking of WB3, Martin says "We Banjo 3...are making waves...here in America. They are playing the banjo in a style that I didn’t even know could be played like that.” Come see We Banjo 3 for yourself on Wednesday Feb. 3, at the Orpheum Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Orpheum and on their website. Please note that there is a limit of six tickets per customer.