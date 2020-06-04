Hops galore: Refreshing brew styles for summertime include IPA, pilsner, gose

The brewers over at Mother Road Brewing Company have been flexing their creative muscles to add a fun variant of the popular Tower Station IPA. With a touch of grapefruit added to this Arizona staple, Roadside Grove is a hoppy, big and flavorful IPA that remains easy to enjoy in the sun. Sunday Drive, an American hoppy loger, is a surprisingly well-hopped version of a traditionally lower-hopped style. Utilizing American hops that are typically showcased in IPA styles, they managed to squeeze out delicate aromas of apple and citrus along with herbal flavors to back it all up. Both of these beers are available in cans and on draft at the brewery’s two locations.

Lumberyard Brewing Company, owned by the same folks who started Beaver Street Brewery, has some great core beers available in 16-ounce cans, ideal to carry with you on the trail as hiking companions or to pour into a glass while watching the sunset. First Light Lager is low enough in alcohol content to successfully complement watching the sun rise or enjoying its watercolor display as it sets. This is an easy-drinking beer that is light in malt character and has a slightly spicy hop finish with little to no bitterness. However, if more prominent hops are your thing, look no further than Hazy Angel, a New England Style Hazy IPA. The Haze Craze swept the nation a few years back and the people have voted: the haze is here to stay. Hazy Angel boasts a medium body with malt character to match, and fruity hop notes with moderate bitterness. This IPA is a great place to start for those afraid of hops, or a place of comfort for those who love that green little flower.