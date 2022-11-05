Tags
Wednesday night's Powerball lottery draw revealed that a winning $1 million ticket was purchased in Flagstaff, but the winner has yet to claim…
Following the recommendation of a citizen’s commission, Flagstaff City Council voted on Tuesday to give the first read of an ordinance that wo…
A strong trough off the West Coast will drive a winter storm through northern Arizona and Flagstaff beginning Wednesday evening, reports the r…
Terrence Williams, better known as Terry, T-Dub, TW, or Papa T, passed away suddenly on October 12th, 2022 at his home in Peoria, AZ.
A new species of bacteria that doesn’t normally live in the gut may trigger an immune response so strong that it spreads to the joints.
A little more than a year ago, Stephanie Bruce, one of the best distance runners in the United States, went to the doctor. She had been strugg…
"This is not the end for us," Zani owner Lizzy Simkins reacts to a rooftop fire that evacuated Beaver Street Brewery, closed Biff's Bagels and left her store in shambles.
Flagstaff City Council discussed two final concept designs for the Thorpe Park Annex parcel at its most recent meeting, and after a resounding…
Have you ever looked over a city and wondered what the land was like before humans moved in? You’re not alone in that curiosity.
By the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, fatal heart attacks among adults ages 25-44 soared 29.9% over what was predicted.
