September 15 - October 15

is Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month began on Thursday September 15, and throughout the nation, Americans are celebrating the rich Latine culture that has, for centuries, informed our values and ideals.

Flagstaff in particular has a lot to observe and celebrate this month because in many ways, Latine families helped to build and cultivate this town, and despite their underappreciated work and poor treatment, these families built foundations for generations not even dreamed of.

They were lumberjacks, railroad workers and sheep herders. They lived in company towns with limited water and electricity. They owned shops, grocery stores and restaurants and built cultural landmarks that have since been erased by gentrification in the name of renewal, and in the face of all this, our Latine community continued.

They continued working. They continued serving. They continued loving and promoting the traditions left for them by their ancestors, and every day, Flagstaffians should be grateful to have such an active and artistic community contributing to the growth and identity of this northern Arizona town.

Though we take the time to celebrate Latine heritage this month, we should constantly work towards making months like these an unnecessary yet important reminder that the inclusion and promotion of diverse cultures and heritages is essential to creating the America that we hope to be.

So, while you’re out this month, make a substantial effort to step out of your bubble, learn more about Latine heritage and experience all that this Flagstaff community has to offer.

With this special section, the Arizona Daily Sun celebrates Northern Arizona’s Latine community.