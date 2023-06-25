At High Mountain Health dispensary you are not just a customer, you are family. Each person is greeted warmly upon entering the store and receives personalized service from knowledgeable and friendly staff. Focused on a broad range of products produced in-house and from top-notch vendors, High Mountain Health has cultivated lasting relationships with customers as well as other members of the cannabis industry. There is something for every budget and every type of cannabis consumer. High Mountain Health also offers daily/weekly specials as well as discounts for students, veterans and health care professionals. High Mountain Health has the most robust patient loyalty program in Flagstaff, whereby registered customers receive points with every transaction that are redeemable on future purchases. Because High Mountain Health is committed to integrity and transparency in every customer interaction, they do not support product-driven staff incentives. Rather, the goal of each sale is to provide well-informed product knowledge and education. Therefore, High Mountain Health customers can rest assured knowing they’re getting what's best for them.

As one of the only dispensaries in Flagstaff, High Mountain Health celebrated its 10-year anniversary in June of this year. The owners of High Mountain Health have remained the same since opening the store in 2013 and are longtime residents of Flagstaff. In those 10 years they have proven their investment in and love of the Flagstaff community by donating over $140,000 to local non-profit organizations through a monthly charity drive at the dispensary. They also support the Last Prisoner Project – an exoneration initiative for individuals serving time for non-violent cannabis related offenses.

In the first 8 years of being in business, High Mountain Health proudly served the medical marijuana community with the intent to provide a higher quality of life. In January 2021, High Mountain Health began serving both adult-use as well as medical customers, maintaining a keen focus on customer care. Adult-use sales brought a good deal of change, but High Mountain Health remains committed to guaranteeing safe and effective plant medicine and continues to encourage healthy discussions of the benefits of cannabis medicine.

High Mountain Health has won numerous awards within the cannabis community for their in-house flower and concentrates brand, Kaya. Their cultivation facility uses sustainable growing practices to grow small batch, high quality flower. Kaya products are distributed throughout the state of AZ and can be purchased at various dispensaries.

After 10 years of serving the Flagstaff community, High Mountain Health is in the process of rebranding to better align with the increase of adult-use customers. Because of High Mountain Health’s exemplary reputation they will be keeping High Mountain in their name and will soon be known as High Mountain Cannabis. Keep your eye out for their updated logo and website!

Between the dispensary and cultivation facility, High Mountain Health employs over 50 Flagstaff residents. Employees are offered insurance benefits and competitive wages. If you are interested in learning more about employment opportunities at this awesome local business, please check out their website at www.highmountainhealth.org.

If you haven’t shopped at High Mountain Health, we encourage you to come see what all the excitement is about. Support a local business that truly cares about giving back to the Flagstaff community.